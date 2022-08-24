Wells Branch Gluten-Free Bakery Is Closing This Week

Wells Branch’s gluten-free Dream Bakery is closing this week. Its last day of service at 14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 210 is on Friday, August 26. The reason behind the shutter is a “combination of skyrocketing costs, supply issues, and labor shortages,” as the owner Karen Fry explains on Instagram, as well as the pandemic impact. “While we had hoped to make it through the holidays, we’ve had some recent setbacks, and the time has come now,” she writes. The impending closure was announced on August 19. Originally, Dream was opened by founder Azar Owlia in Anderson Mill in 2005. Fry took over in 2016, and expanded with the Wells Branch location in 2018 (taking over what had been Bribery Bakery). The Anderson Mill bakery closed in 2019. The bakery is known for its gluten-free cakes, croissants, and other baked goods. as well as low-carb, and keto options.

Food truck update

Laotian truck Sekse Fud Ko (styled Sek-sē•Füd•Kō and pronounced “sexy food co.,” and formerly known as SXSE) is popping up around Austin since its home location 4th Tap closed in late July. Owner and chef Bob Somsith writes to Eater that his truck will pop up at various neighborhoods and offices while he looks for a permanent location. Keep track of its service locations through its Instagram. 4th Tap filed for bankruptcy.

Tracking Austin events

Instagram account Austin Food Heads is organizing a restaurant fundraising for the country of Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of an economic crisis and political strife. Participating businesses will donate partial proceeds on Saturday, August 27 to nonprofit Global Giving, with the intention of feeding 500 families in the South Asian country. This includes Jacoby’s, Krab Kingz, Austin Rotisserie, ALC Steaks, and JewBoy Burgers.

McKinney brewery Meanwhile Brewing is hosting a book fair on Sunday, August 27. Lagers & Literature will include book vendors, the library, as well as a book signing with author Keri Blakinger for her memoir Corrections in Ink. It runs from noon to 6 p.m. Free registrations are recommended.

South Austin bakeries Crema and custom spot Cakes Rock are hosting a joint bakery equipment sale on Sunday, August 28. The offerings include cake pans, furniture, decorating goods, and more. It takes place next to Crema at 9001 Brodie Lane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Payments can be made in cash or via Venmo.