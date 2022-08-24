What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?

There haven’t been many updates for the presumably forthcoming massive South Austin food hall St. Elmo Public Market in quite some time. But now, several of the planned restaurants are no longer opening in the long-delayed development at 4329 South Congress Avenue in East Congress neighborhood.

The biggest planned restaurant attached to St. Elmo was supposed to be Mignette, an all-day diner and bakery from the team behind lauded Southern restaurants Olamaie and Little Ola’s. Michael Fojtasek, the founder/owner/chef of the restaurants under parent company MaieB Hospitality, confirmed that the restaurant isn’t opening at St. Elmo anymore earlier this month. He also said there are “no plans at the moment” to open Mignette elsewhere, but that the company is working on opening a location of its casual biscuit shop Little Ola’s somewhere in Central Austin.

Also not opening is a location of Austin coffee company and cafe Greater Goods Coffee Co. Co-founder Trey Cobb writes to Eater that they “shifted our focus to other projects.” This would’ve been Cobb’s and co-founder Khanh Trang’s third Austin-area cafe.

Finally, Hawai‘i-based farmers market stand Fire Dance Pizza isn’t opening its first mainland wood-fire pizzeria either. Co-founders Shannon Wiener and Alex Webster wrote to Eater over Instagram direct message that they “decided not to move forward,” and have moved back to Hawai‘i to work on a retail fruit vinegar business.

Still pegged for St. Elmo, though, is Austin’s Salt & Time, which will entail a restaurant and butcher shop like the original spot, plus a produce market. Co-owner Ben Runkle writes to Eater that “the project is delayed and we don’t have any concrete timeline” as of yet.

Initially, St. Elmo’s developers were Carlin Company, Makers Bros., and Fenix Global Investments. They announced their plans in 2015, with the goal of opening in 2018, and then 2019, and then the pandemic delayed it to potentially 2021. It still hasn’t opened, but Andy Carnahan of Makers Bros. writes to Eater that current plans are “too fluid to talk about” at this moment. The development is supposed to also include office space, apartments, a hotel, and other retail shops.

Other originally pegged businesses that are no longer opening in St. Elmo include what would’ve been a second location of Dripping Springs brewery Family Business Beer Co. (from Supernatural actors Jensen and Danneel Ackles) and what would’ve been a new shop from local frozen sweets mini-chain Lick Honest Ice Creams. The two businesses had been announced back 2018, but both confirmed they dropped out in June 2021.