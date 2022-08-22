The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5.

The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook post announcement on May 28: “Due to unexpected circumstances, we decided to make some upgrades and change our place. We need to close the House to open for new opportunities.” In a Facebook comment to that post, the restaurant added that the team was looking for a new location. During that final week in late May and early June, the restaurant had an all-you-can-eat buffet where people were encouraged to buy decorations as keepsakes.

This month, the restaurant confirmed it was a permanent shutter by hosting a garage sale this past weekend from August 20 to 21. It sold and/or gave away kitchen equipment, furniture, books, and assorted decorations. Eater Austin has reached out for more information.

There’s a proposal for a new hotel planned for that half block from 307 to 311 East Sixth Street, which would mean that the restaurant would be potentially demolished. Monamour’s husband and restaurant chef Vladimir Gribkov started a GoFundMe campaign in January to help fund the restaurant’s relocation, though it has stalled.

In February, the couple changed the restaurant’s name from “Russian House” to “House” because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the still-continuing war on the country. They opened the restaurant in 2012 with a Russian/Eastern European/Slavic menu.