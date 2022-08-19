Austin Food & Wine Festival’s Texas-Centric Lineup Is Here

One of the city’s biggest food events, the Austin Food & Wine Festival, is happening again this fall, and the full event and chef lineup are here. It takes place from Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6.

A particular out-of-towner chef highlight is Shota Nakajima of Seattle Japanese restaurant Taku, who also was a finalist in the Portland season of Top Chef. He’ll cook at the fire pit and the taco competition. The latter also features Atlanta’s Ford Fry, Chicago’s Sarah Grueneberg, and California’s Brooke Williamson.

Otherwise, the full chef’s lineup is very heavy on Austin chefs, with a good showing of San Antonio chefs, and very few Dallas chefs, one Lubbock chef, and no Houston chefs.

New to this year’s schedule is the Wurst Weekend Kick-Off on Friday, where chef Tim Love and Jesse Herman now of Koko’s will cook up sausages, bratwursts, and pork dishes over live fire paired with wines and beers from the area. This replaces Love’s previous grilling cook-along.

The solo returning events include the Rock Your Taco competition, though in a new location. Instead of its usual Republic Square Park locale, it’ll happen at Auditorium Shores instead. Last year’s winner was Tatsu-ya’s Shion Aikawa, who is competing again this year.

The main festival event — full of tastings, fire pits, demonstrations, and wine/beer samples — is still happening at Auditorium Shores. This year’s chef demonstrations (where chefs cook on stage, but attendees don’t get to necessarily eat their food) include Austin Top Chef contender Jo Chan, Dallas chef Tiffany Derry, Austin chef Kevin Fink, Chicago chef Sarah Grueneberg, Austin chef (and Eater Austin chef of the year in 2018) Fermín Núñez, who will most likely preview something from his forthcoming Mexican coastal seafood restaurant Este, among others.

The festival typically took place in April, but after pandemic-related delays, it shifted to November as of 2021. Tickets are on sale now. It seems like single-day and VIP passes are already sold out, but weekend and all-in passes are still available.

Fire Pits

Saturday and Sunday, November 5 to 6, daytime, Auditorium Shores

Sonya Coté (New American restaurant Hillside Farmacy, Austin)

Jason Dady (Jason Dady Restaurants, San Antonio)

Jorge Luis Hernandez (Hotel Emma, San Antonio)

Andy Knudson (New American restaurant Tillie’s, the Hill Country)

Jesse Kuykendall (taco restaurant Milpa and Latin hotel restaurant Ocho, San Antonio)

Shota Nakajima (Japanese restaurant Taku, Seattle) [he also was a Top Chef finalist in 2021

Kristina Zhoa (Sichuan restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Bar, San Antonio)

Festival Chefs

Saturday and Sunday, November 5 to 6, daytime, Auditorium Shores

Wurst Weekend Kick-Off

Friday, November 4, 7 to 9 p.m., Auditorium Shores

Tim Love (Texas restaurant Lonesome Dove, Dallas and Austin)

Jesse Herman (Texas-German beer hall Koko’s Bavarian, Austin)

Rock Your Taco

Saturday, November 5, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Auditorium Shores