TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.

Pops Soda and Sweets will serve drinks like sodas, lemonade, sweet tea, and sparkling water, all of which can be made “dirty” with the addition of syrups, fruit purees, or cream (both coconut and dairy). Customers can make their own drinks or choose an item from the menu, like the Original (Diet Coke with fresh lime and coconut cream) and the Just Peachy (sweet tea, with raspberry and peach puree).

Dirty soda shops gained popularity in Utah in the mid-2010s, with perhaps the most famous being the Rodrigo-approved chain Swig. Swig opened its first Texas location outside of Dallas in May. There are none in the Austin area.

Pops is owned by a local family, and co-owner Cherie Hogan tells Eater she hopes to capitalize on the trend and provide an example of entrepreneurship for her five children (who created two concoctions on the kids’ drink menu).

The schedule for Pops will be posted on the trailer’s Instagram account.