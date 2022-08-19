 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

Food truck Pops Soda and Sweets serves sodas that can be made “dirty” with syrups, fruit purees, or cream

by Erin Russell
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue. It opened on Saturday, October 29.

Pops Soda and Sweets serves drinks like sodas, lemonade, sweet tea, and sparkling water, all of which can be made “dirty” with the addition of syrups, fruit purees, or cream (both coconut and dairy). Customers can make their own drinks or choose an item from the menu, like the Original (Diet Coke with fresh lime and coconut cream) and the Just Peachy (sweet tea, with raspberry and peach puree).

Dirty soda shops gained popularity in Utah in the mid-2010s, with perhaps the most famous being the Rodrigo-approved chain Swig. Swig opened its first Texas location outside of Dallas in May. There are none in the Austin area.

Pops is owned by a local family, and co-owner Cherie Hogan tells Eater she hopes to capitalize on the trend and provide an example of entrepreneurship for her five children (who created two concoctions on the kids’ drink menu).

The schedule for Pops will be posted on the trailer’s Instagram account.

Update, Wednesday, November 9, 9:33 a.m.: This article, originally published on August 19, has been updated with Pops Soda’s opening date.

Pops Soda and Sweets

1015 West University Avenue, Georgetown, Texas 78628 Visit Website

