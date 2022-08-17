Fancy New Supper Club Restaurant Opens in the Hill Country

Wimberley is getting a new fine dining experience in the form of a new restaurant RR 12 Supper Club, which is now open in Wimberley Square at 13900 Ranch Road 12 as of July 19.

In the grand tradition of supper club exclusivity, RR12 will offer members-only nights as well as public dinner services. Only members will be able to dine on Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 10 p.m., and they’ll be able to access special events and programming, as well as perks like free drinks and appetizers, as well as dining credits every quarter and for special occasions.

The menu features made-to-order dishes with a focus on steak and seafood, including wagyu steaks, cold-water lobsters, and a selection of caviar. The restaurant will offer classic cocktails, like Old Fashioneds and French 75s, as well as an extensive list of wines.

The supper club is a collaboration between culinary director and executive chef Mark Grimes, who had a hand in opening Wimberley’s Creekhouse Kitchen in 2021, and his wife Kimmie Dunlay. The name is a reference to the address of the restaurant.

RR 12 Supper Club is open to the public from 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and then from 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Membership applications will be taken via email at members@supperclubstx.com.