Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin

Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November.

Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream, all of which are made on-site daily. Look for offerings like salty caramel truffle, cotton candy, and Graham Central Station (graham ice cream with a graham cracker ripple and chocolate crunchy bits). Handel’s serves ice cream in scoops and cones, as well as shakes, chocolate-covered pops, and Hurricanes (blended ice creams).

Handel’s opened in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, when Alice Handel started serving ice cream out of her husband’s gas station. It has expanded to over 70 stores in 10 states, including stores in the Dallas and Houston areas. Austin shop owner Chad Hughes hopes to open more locations around the city soon.