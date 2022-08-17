 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin

This will be the first Austin location of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

by Erin Russell
Three ice cream cones with three scoops of ice cream, one with pink and chocolate chips, the other yellow and chocolate, and the back with white and pink.
Ice cream cones from Handel’s.
Handel’s

Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November.

Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream, all of which are made on-site daily. Look for offerings like salty caramel truffle, cotton candy, and Graham Central Station (graham ice cream with a graham cracker ripple and chocolate crunchy bits). Handel’s serves ice cream in scoops and cones, as well as shakes, chocolate-covered pops, and Hurricanes (blended ice creams).

Handel’s opened in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, when Alice Handel started serving ice cream out of her husband’s gas station. It has expanded to over 70 stores in 10 states, including stores in the Dallas and Houston areas. Austin shop owner Chad Hughes hopes to open more locations around the city soon.

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream

11521 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78726

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

In ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale, Saul’s Fate Hangs on a Pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream

By Nadia Chaudhury

McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality Is One Step Closer to Clarksville Domination

By Polly Anna Rocha

Southwestern Restaurant Chain Z’Tejas Is Closing Original Austin Location

By Erin Russell

Popular Carnitas Spot Opens Fifth Austin-Area Location

By Erin Russell

Local Bakery Easy Tiger Opens Pretzel Bar at the Domain

By Erin Russell

Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world