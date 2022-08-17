Taco Truck Wonder Taqueria Mi Trailita Closed Back in May

It turns out that the excellent Windsor Park taco truck Taqueria Mi Trailita actually closed in late May. Co-founders and owners, mother and son Maria Santos Rodriguez and David Salinas decided to close the truck as of May 26 so that they could focus on their newer physical restaurant in the same neighborhood, Mi Trailita Y Mas. Don’t worry: the same lovely breakfast and lunch tacos are available.

Local diner chain expands into San Antonio

Kerbey Lane Cafe opened its first location in San Antonio this month. The 5515 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 103 restaurant is operating under limited service and menus right now, from Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 28, with half-off food and non-boozy drinks. The spot will shift into full service and food/drinks starting on Monday, August 29. This is its 11th location.

Tracking Austin events

Italian Mueller restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is raising money for abortion rights nonprofit Lilith Fund through a monthly pasta dinner series, Pasta Paisanos. Chef Fiore Tedesco will partner with local chefs on the first Tuesday of every month through the end of the year, 50 percent of the sales from each dinner will go towards Lilith. The first takes place on Tuesday, September 6 with New Waterloo corporate executive pastry chef Amanda Rockman. Future chefs include Epicerie’s Sarah McIntosh on October 4 and Nixta’s Sara Mardanbigi and Edgar Rico. $100 timed reservations are now available online.

Event production company Luck Presents (which is behind Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion) is organizing a brand-new event in the fall. Lucktoberfest is a 10-day festival with themed days such as Halloween with trick-or-treating, Día De Los Muertos with lots of food, Oktoberfest with a beer-stein holding contest, the Luck Night Market with Asian American and Pacific Islander street food vendors, and a brunch day. Plus there will be musical performances by artists and bands like Orville Peck, Los Lobos, and Sasami. It takes place at Willie Nelson’s ranch in Luck, Texas from Friday, October 28 through Sunday, November 6. The event benefits the Central Texas Food Bank; one dollar from every ticket will go towards the nonprofit. Tickets are available right now.

Texas students seeking wine scholarships

The Texas Hill Country Wine Industry scholarship program is currently accepting applications. Texas students looking to take wine-related college programs or enroll in wine-related schools are encouraged to apply now through Tuesday, November 1. The program is sponsored by nonprofit Texas Hill Country Wineries, and awardees will be announced in December.