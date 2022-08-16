In ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale, Saul’s Fate Hangs on a Pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream

Saul Goodman is a man of specific tastes. The lawyer-turned-Cinnabon manager from Better Call Saul loves big scams and loud suits. And during last night’s series finale of the Breaking Bad prequel series, we learned that there’s another thing he’s apparently a big fan of: Texas frozen sweets company Blue Bell Creameries’s mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Spoiler Alert Warning: The following include spoilers for Better Call Saul’s series finale, which aired last night on Monday, August 15. If you haven’t watched the final episode yet, or just don’t want to know what happens, do not continue reading! This is your last warning!

In the final episode of the series, after several years of evading the FBI while working incognito as a Cinnabon manager in Omaha, Nebraska, Saul Goodman — aka Jimmy McGill and Gene Takovic — was finally caught. While he is negotiating his deal with the federal prosecutors, he added in one final demand: weekly pints of Blue Bell mint chocolate chip.

The ice cream brand preference makes sense for Goodman. The longtime company is broadly appealing and a sweet staple for many Texans, whose grocery shopping carts often include a carton or two with gold-trimmed lids and silhouettes of people walking cows.

And this is all despite the fact that the Brenham, Texas-based company was behind a deadly widespread listeria outbreak and botched product recall in 2015 where two people died and ten people got sick. And yet, many people still deeply love Blue Bell. Goodman already asked for a much shorter sentence and a stay at the “nice” jail that offers golf. His asking for Friday deliveries of ice cream is the cherry on top of what he feels he deserves.

And coincidentally, out in the real world, there was a mistrial in the court case of former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse because the jury couldn’t reach a verdict earlier yesterday, as reported by Statesman. He was facing federal charges of conspiracy and wire fraud. And we all know that if this happened on the show, Goodman would’ve defended Krus. It’s the perfect case for the always-scheming lawyer.

Goodman’s request for mint chocolate chip — a flavor that’s surprisingly controversial where some people claim it tastes like toothpaste, but also, they’re wrong — is also in line with the character. The combination of the densely-textured sweet and fresh cooling mint ice cream studded with thick pieces of chocolate chips is really just another way to describe him: bracing and saccharine. And the fact that it is indeed green is in keeping with Goodman’s aesthetic sensibilities.

And alas, through a twisted-yet-fitting gesture of love for his Moscow Mule-loving ex-wife Kim Wexler, Goodman eventually confesses to his actions to the judge, thereby throwing away his cushy plea deal and sweet sweet promises of Friday Blue Bell ice cream treats.

But also, pssst, Goodman/McGill: H-E-B’s Creamy Creations mint chocolate chip is actually way better.