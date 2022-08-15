Popular Carnitas Spot Opens Fifth Austin-Area Location

Carnitas El Guero is opening its fifth Austin-area location in Cedar Creek, Texas, near Bastrop, on Thursday, August 18. The Michoacan-style restaurant will serve a similar menu of carnitas, quesadillas, tacos, and more. The restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Lakeway staple Sandeez Hamburger Hut closes

Longtime Lakeway restaurant Sandeez Hamburger Hut has closed. Its last day at 113 N. RM 620 was Saturday, August 13. The restaurant, which opened in 1979, was known for burgers and fries.

New sushi restaurant opens on South Lamar

Muse Fusion Sushi has opened on 4211 South Lamar Boulevard, in the Lakehills Plaza shopping center, as of July 9. It took over the space occupied by bubble tea franchise Zero Degrees. Muse serves sushi, noodles, boba tea, and various appetizers. Muse comes from Ethan Huynh, who also owns Vietnamese-Cajun spot Happy Rito. Muse is open for dine-in, takeout, or delivery with DoorDash.