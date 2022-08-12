Local Bakery Easy Tiger Opens Pretzel Bar at the Domain

Easy Tiger Bakery is opening its fourth Austin location, a pretzel bar, in the Domain Northside on Saturday, August 13. This new restaurant, which is located in Lavaca Street Bar at 11420 Rock Rose Avenue, will focus on pretzels, including new flavors like cheddar cheese and sesame, and dips. The menu also includes charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and breads. Pretzel Bar is open for dine-in at Lavaca Street Bar or for carryout or delivery Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Easy Tiger opened in 2011 and has three other locations around Austin.

Two local farms team up to open market on Oltorf

Shirttail Creek Farm, a regenerative farm in Brenham known for its extra-yolky eggs, and Belle Vie Farm, a farm in Thrall known for ducks, have teamed up to open a small store, Local Pastures, on 1301 West Oltorf near the Galindo neighborhood. Local Pastures sells beef, pork, duck, chicken, and eggs from the farms as well as honey, coffee, and other products from local producers. The market is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Field Guide Festival returns for a second year

Field Guide Festival, which aims to showcase the local food and beverage system, is returning for a second year to Fiesta Gardens on November 12, with a few preview events leading up to the festival. The festival will feature 12 chefs and 12 farmers, partnered to create a dish that highlights fall seasonal ingredients, as well as a farmers market, local wine and spirits, and live music. The festival was founded by Lindsey Sokol of Blue Norther Live and Trisha Bates of Urban American Farmer, in partnership with Philip Speer of Comedor as chef curator and Robert Björn Taylor as non-alcoholic beverage curator. The festival also partners with Central Texas Food Bank, and donates a portion of the ticket sales there. Tickets are $175.