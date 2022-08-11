Beloved Japanese Sandwich Pop-Up Gets Permanent Location in Brentwood

Japanese sandwich pop-up Choo Sando is finally getting its own store in Brentwood. Choo Sando will be located at 5222 Burnet Rd Suite 535, opening Wednesday, August 17.

Choo Sando serves both Japanese sandwiches and omakase by pre-order. The shop will offer grab-and-go lunch omakase at a later date. Sandwiches include savory options like chicken katsu or tamago (Japanese-style egg salad), and sweet options like strawberries with whipped cream, all served on soft milk bread. The sandwiches also come in sampler boxes to try different kinds.

Chef Dong Ho Choo started Choo Sando in August 2021 as a way to fundraise for his church, but the concept proved so popular it evolved into a regular pop-up. Choo previously was a chef at Haru Sushi.

Choo Sando will initially be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. Sandwiches will be first-come, first-served, but the sampler boxes and omakase can be pre-ordered online.