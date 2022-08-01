Oh No! Beloved Bar Cat Bobs Is Still Missing From the Liberty

East Austin bar the Liberty’s cat, Bobs, has been missing since mid-July. The last time she was seen was on Sunday, July 17 at 3:30 a.m. The Instagram account notes that the cat sometimes gets taken in by people, but that the bar staff and others in the neighborhood take care of her, and “it’s unusual that we haven’t heard anything or seen her,” for this long. The cat is microchipped to the address of the bar on 1618 East Sixth Street. The bar would appreciate the return of Bobs, or any information about the missing feline.

Bakery shuttering

Bakery Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls closed in the Domain over the weekend. Owner and founder Sianni Dean wrote that she “received our notice that we will be closing our store,” by the beginning of August, on Instagram. Its last day of service was on Sunday, July 31. She started Cranky as an at-home bakery in New Jersey, moved to Austin in 2020, and opened it as a physical bakery in June 2021.

South First restaurant shifting into French menu

Bouldin Creek casual New American restaurant 1417 underwent a revamp and slight name change this month as of August 1. Now the restaurant is called 1417 French Bistro with a corresponding French bistro menu under new executive chef Kyle Mulligan. The menu will still include original dishes like the duck confit crepes, plus newer items like escargot, French onion soup, jambon sandwiches, chilled scallop salad, and weekend bouillabaisse and coq au vin, plus pastries and breads by Amy Moore and Maggie Fleuger respectively. The restaurant had opened with executive chef James Flowers, Mulligan had been 1417’s chef de cuisine, and before that, had worked at Salty Sow, the Four Seasons’s Trio restaurant, Cipollina, and Kemuri Tatsu-ya. Owner Allison Welsh also updated the physical space. The restaurant opened in June 2021 in the former Sway restaurant space.

Pizza expansion opening

Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 is opening in Round Rock this summer. The 2111 North Interstate Highway, Suite 35 restaurant will open on Monday, August 15. This is its eighth Texas location and eleventh nationally.