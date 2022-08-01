A New Korean Egg Toast Restaurant Opens in Austin

A new Korean egg toast restaurant opened in Brentwood earlier this summer, taking over the former Ola Poke space. Egg Bomb debuted on June 8, taking over the former Ola Poke space at 6808 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite, B110.

Egg Bomb's menu focuses on Korean egg drop sandwiches, with scrambled eggs plus a variety of ingredient combinations, like the simple Egg Bomb with cheese, caramelized onions, and sauces; the smoked salmon and avocado; and the beef bulgogi. Then there are Egg Tots (french fries with condiments and a fried egg), plain fries, fruit cups, and yogurts. There's also coffee (iced and hot) and juices.

Ola Poke opened in 2016, serving Hawaiian poke bowls, loco moco, and musubi. It expanded with a second location up in Anderson Arbor in 2018. The North Lamar location closed in May 2022 and the Anderson Arbor one sometime this summer (which became a location of desserts and onigiri shop Snow Ball Rice Ball.

Just across the street is a location of the national Korean mini-chain Oh K-Dog, which also serves egg toasts.

Egg Bombs’ hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online through the third-party service DoorDash.