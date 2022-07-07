 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Popular Brewery Reopens With a New Taproom in East Austin

Hi Sign Brewing will have its grand opening party Saturday, July 9

by Polly Anna Rocha
A row of various sizes and shapes of glasses with beers.
Hi Sign’s beers.
Jane Yun

Austin brewery Hi Sign Brewing closed its doors at its original southeast location in February in preparation for its big move to East Austin. Now, it’s set to reopen in its new home in the Govalle neighborhood at 730 Shady Lane starting this Saturday, July 9.

The brewery will offer its regular lineup of beers in addition to three new launches, including the Eastside Pilsner, undoubtedly a nod to the new location. The new location will also include food truck Burro Cheese Kitchen, which will be selling its selection of grilled cheese sandwiches.

The new Hi Sign location is both a taproom and a production facility fleshed out in a building that once operated as an RC Cola bottling center in the 1950s. Brewery founder and CEO Mark Philllipe enlisted OPA Design Studio to remodel the space with respect to its history, repurposing much of the building’s infrastructure and design. The space features a mural of the Austin cityscape by artist Mike Johnston.

Phillipe first opened Hi Sign Brewing in 2017 after years of experimenting in homebrewing following his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

There will be a party for Hi Sign’s first day of service from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with a DJ.

Taproom with bench seating and a bar in the background.
Hi Sign Brewing’s new taproom.
Jan Yun

Hi Sign Brewing

730 Shady Lane, Austin, Texas 78702 512-382-5264 Visit Website

