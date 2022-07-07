Los Angeles Italian Cafe Dedicated to Burrata Opens in Austin

A Los Angeles-based Italian restaurant made its Texas debut in Austin this summer Burrata House Austin is open at 1201 Barbara Jordan Boulevard, Suite 1280, as of June 19.

The menu includes burrata used in various panini with sliced meats and/or vegetables; bowls with greens, vegetables, meats, and grains; and pasta like pesto and bolognese. There are also cold-cut plates with prosciutto di parma, bresaola, or turkey. Desserts include tiramisu and bread with Nutella. The burrata is sourced from Southern California dairy company Di Stefano Cheese.

According to a rep for the restaurant, opening an Austin location had been a goal from the beginning. Burrata House first opened in 2019 as a pop-up stall in the Los Angeles food court Grand Central Market. That has since closed, but there are two locations in the Californian city still.

Burrata House’s Austin hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services, as well as takeout and delivery orders.

The new restaurant took over the location that had housed fast-casual wok restaurant Woko Loco, which opened in 2019 but closed in 2021.