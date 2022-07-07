 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mexican Truck Slinging Ensenada-Style Seafood Tacos Opens in Austin

Ensenada ATX serves up fried fish and shrimp tacos, shrimp cocktails, and ceviches

by Nadia Chaudhury
A hand squeezing a lime onto a fish taco.
The fish taco from Ensenada ATX.
Ensenada ATX

A new truck focused on seafood tacos opened in Austin over the summer. Ensenada ATX is now serving in the Chestnut neighborhood at 2701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as of June 8.

The truck focuses on Ensenada-style food, referring to the Mexican city in Baja California known for its seafood. The truck’s bright orange color scheme stems from Mercado Negro, a famous and longtime seafood market in Baja California.

The main menu item is tacos with either fried fish or fried shrimp, to be paired along with salsas and/or macha. On the weekends, there are cócteles de camarones (shrimp cocktails), ceviche tostadas, and micheladas sans alcohol (but people can bring their own).

Ensenada’s co-owners are Liz Everett and Stephanie Everett Martin, who are also mother and daughter who are from Ensenada themselves. Martin moved to Austin, but missed her home food and asked Everette to come to Texas city to open their own truck together. Working with them is Everett’s daughter/Martin’s sister Christina, and her young daughter Kristell.

Ensenada ATX’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

A tostada topped with ceviche and avocado slices next to a plastic container of shrimp cocktail.
The tostada de ceviche and coctel de camaron from Ensenada ATX.
Ensenada ATX

Ensenada ATX

2701 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website

