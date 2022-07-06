Renowned Pastry Chef Creates Monster Cookie and Black Cake Ice Creams With Local Truck

Pastry chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph is creating two collaboration ice creams with food truck Bésame this month in honor of the latter’s anniversary. There’s Henbit’s Monster Cookie Dunk, a sweet cream ice cream made with white miso caramel and Monster Cookie dough bits plus a whole cookie; and Canje’s Black Cake Heritage, a lemon and cream ice cream made with passionfruit-orange caramel, black cake chunks, and crushed-dried sumo flakes. It’s available on Saturday, July 9; Sunday, July 10; Friday, July 15; and Saturday, July 16 from noon to 9 p.m. each day at the ice cream truck parked at Meanwhile Brewing. Proceeds from the sales will go towards Bristol-Joseph’s Black culinary student scholarship fund.

New modern Mexican chain restaurant will debut in Austin

Steakhouse chain Perry’s Restaurants is opening a brand new restaurant in Austin. Verdad will open at the mixed-use development of the Grove near Oakmont Heights at 45th Street and Bull Creek Road sometime in the summer of 2023. The menu will include items like wagyu filet asada cooked tableside, roasted duck timbale made with a cherry mole, and chile relleno with a New York strip steak. The space, designed by Aria Group Architects, will include an indoor dining room, three private dining rooms, two patios, and a bar with a tequila tasting table.

Perry’s Restaurant’s umbrella also includes Carve American Grille (with one location in Oak Hill and a future one also at the Grove) and two locations of Perry’s in Austin. The Grove will also feature a restaurant by the Lin Asian Bar team sometime next year too.

New best of Austin restaurant awards

Local alt-weekly Austin Chronicle is folding its annual First Plates (which highlights the best 100 restaurants in the city) in favor of a Best of Austin dining spin-off. People are welcome to write in their picks for the best restaurants, foods, and dining experiences in various categories through the website by Monday, July 18. Voting runs from Thursday, August 4 through Monday, August 22, with winners announced on Friday, September 23.

San Antonio’s age-exclusive bars

Texas Monthly dug into why two San Antonio bars implemented age minimums. Bentley’s on Broadway is open to people 25 years and older, and Horizons & More is for people 30 years and older.

National publication picks Austin’s best wine restaurants

Publication Wine Spectator released its annual list of restaurant awards for 2022. Austin selects include Fairmont Austin hotel restaurant Garrison, Lonesome Dove, and a bunch of seafood and steakhouse chains.