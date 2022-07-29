Patio Wonderland Radio Coffee Is Expanding Into Southeast Austin

South Austin patio bar haven Radio Coffee & Beer is opening a second location in Southeast Austin. The new Radio/East (its nickname) will be found in the McKinney neighborhood on 3504 Montopolis Drive sometime in 2023.

“We have been looking for a location that satisfied a dozen variables,” owner Jack Wilson writes to Eater over email. “Wide open outdoor space and parking were likely the strongest draw to Radio/East.” He and new operating partner Rick Pierik (also the owner of Nine Miles Records) and general manager and partner Trey Hudson also plan on expanding Radio’s music offerings with two alfresco stages.

Much like the original location, the trio plan on partnering with food trucks, but the exact ones are being determined still. The bar will also serve up coffee, espresso, local beer, and cocktails.

Radio opened on Menchaca Road in 2014, with plenty of outdoor seating areas, and an eventually very expanded parking lot. Its food trucks include the amazing Veracruz All Natural, wonderful Thai truck Dee Dee, and newer barbecue and biscuit truck Briscuits 512.

Also in the vicinity of Radio/East are brewery and food truck spot Meanwhile Brewing and whiskey distillery Fierce Whiskers.