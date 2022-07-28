Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first will be found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200 starting sometime in the late summer; the second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.

These two locations mark the furthest southern and northern addresses for the Austin restaurant. The menus will remain the same: lots of tonkatsu ramen bowls ranging from the original with chashu pork to the spicy Mi-So-Hot, as well as two vegan and one chicken shoyu options, plus all sorts of toppings, sides, and desserts.

The southern location — found in the Oaks at Slaughter shopping center — is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. The northern location will be within the Lakeline Market space.

Also on deck for the Tatsu-ya company is the unnamed ramen and barbecue restaurant taking over in the former longtime Contigo space in the MLK neighborhood also debuting sometime this summer.

The first Ramen Tatsu-ya opened in 2012 in North Austin, followed by South Lamar in 2015, East Sixth in 2015, and then over in Houston in 2017. The company also opened Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya in 2017, new-school hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-ya in 2019, and tiki bar Tiki Tatsu-ya in 2021.