 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

These will become the Austin ramen mini-chain’s furthest southern and northern locations in the area

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of ramen on a table.
Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-ya.
Jane Kim

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first will be found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200 starting sometime in the late summer; the second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.

These two locations mark the furthest southern and northern addresses for the Austin restaurant. The menus will remain the same: lots of tonkatsu ramen bowls ranging from the original with chashu pork to the spicy Mi-So-Hot, as well as two vegan and one chicken shoyu options, plus all sorts of toppings, sides, and desserts.

The southern location — found in the Oaks at Slaughter shopping center — is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. The northern location will be within the Lakeline Market space.

Also on deck for the Tatsu-ya company is the unnamed ramen and barbecue restaurant taking over in the former longtime Contigo space in the MLK neighborhood also debuting sometime this summer.

The first Ramen Tatsu-ya opened in 2012 in North Austin, followed by South Lamar in 2015, East Sixth in 2015, and then over in Houston in 2017. The company also opened Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya in 2017, new-school hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-ya in 2019, and tiki bar Tiki Tatsu-ya in 2021.

Foursquare

Ramen Tatsu-ya [Research Boulevard]

8557 Research Blvd, #126, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 834-8810 Visit Website

Ramen Tatsu-Ya [Lakeline]

14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310, Austn, Texas 78717 Visit Website

Ramen Tatsu-Ya [Far South Austin]

8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78745 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Space Travel-Obsessed Engineers Opened an Austin Brewery

By Erin Russell

North Austin Co-op Brewery 4th Tap Suddenly Closes and Files for Bankruptcy Due to Rising Rent

By Erin Russell

Fancy Sushi Bar Chef Partners With Pro Skateboarder for Smash Burger Spot on Rainey Street

By Erin Russell

South Congress Bakery Is Opening a Downtown Location

By Nadia Chaudhury

Choco Tacos Still Exist at East Austin Restaurant Suerte

By Nadia Chaudhury

Cute Lil Houston Japanese Dessert Shop Opens in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world