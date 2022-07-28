Yes, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Opening in Far South Austin and Lakeline

Popular Japanese restaurant mini-chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is indeed opening two new locations in the Austin area this year. The first is found in Far South Austin on 8601 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200. It opened on Sunday, September 11. The second will be found in Lakeline at 14028 North-183, Building G, Suite 310 sometime in late 2022.

These two locations mark the furthest southern and northern addresses for the Austin restaurant. The menus remain the same: lots of tonkatsu ramen bowls ranging from the original with chashu pork to the spicy Mi-So-Hot, as well as two vegan and one chicken shoyu options, plus all sorts of toppings, sides, and desserts.

The southern location — found in the Oaks at Slaughter shopping center — hosted a job fair on Monday, August 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The northern location will be within the Lakeline Market space.

Also on deck for the Tatsu-ya company is the ramen and barbecue restaurant taking over in the former longtime Contigo space in the MLK neighborhood. BBQ Ramen Tatsu-ya is supposed to debut sometime this summer.

The first Ramen Tatsu-ya opened in 2012 in North Austin, followed by South Lamar in 2015, East Sixth in 2015, and then over in Houston in 2017. The company also opened Texas-Japanese izakaya Kemuri Tatsu-ya in 2017, new-school hot pot restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-ya in 2019, and tiki bar Tiki Tatsu-ya in 2021.

Update, September 12, 12:53 p.m.: This article, originally published on July 28, has been updated to include Ramen’s South Congress opening date and hours, and the name of the ramen/barbecue restaurant.

Related Where to Slurp Great Bowls of Ramen in Austin