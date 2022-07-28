 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South Congress Bakery Is Opening a Downtown Location

Mañana Dos will serve up pastries, coffee, beer and wine in August

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of salad next to a box of meats and cheese with two cans of soda and a water bottle on a blanket.
Items from Mañana Dos.
Mañana Dos

South Congress hotel bakery and cafe Mañana is opening a second location in downtown Austin. The new spot, referred to as Mañana Dos, will be found at 111 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 101, will open on Sunday, August 14.

Behind the cafe is Amanda Rockman, the corporate executive chef of its parent company New Waterloo. This means pastries like money bread, cookies (chocolate chip, sweet potato snickerdoodle), chocolate croissants, cinnamon rolls, and muffins. Other food items will include vegan breakfast tacos from Lick It Up, as well as cold snacks and sides.

The location will also serve up alcoholic drinks for the first time, including natural wine, beer, ciders, and hard seltzers. Austin Beerworks is also collaborating with Mañana to create a lemon lager. Then there will be smoothies, coffee, and kombucha.

Mañana Dos is taking over the space that had previously housed a location of Austin coffee shop Epoch, which opened in 2018 and closed in 2021. The physical space will include indoor and outdoor dine-in areas. The original Mañana opened in 2016 in the South Congress Hotel.

The new Mañana hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. While it technically opens on August 14, it will host a party on Saturday, August 13.

A computer-generated rendering of a park with outdoor seating and a wooden awning.
Rendering of Mañana Dos.
Rendering: Mañana Dos

Mañana Dos

111 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 101, Austin, Texas 78703 Visit Website

Mañana

1603 South Congress Avenue, , TX 78704 (512) 872-3144 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

North Austin Co-op Brewery 4th Tap Suddenly Closes and Files for Bankruptcy Due to Rising Rent

By Erin Russell

Fancy Sushi Bar Chef Partners With Pro Skateboarder for Smash Burger Spot on Rainey Street

By Erin Russell

Choco Tacos Still Exist at East Austin Restaurant Suerte

By Nadia Chaudhury

Cute Lil Houston Japanese Dessert Shop Opens in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Japanese Restaurant Will Focus on Vegan Sushi in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Cafe and Shop Touting Natural Wine Is Opening in South Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world