South Congress Bakery Is Opening a Downtown Location

South Congress hotel bakery and cafe Mañana is opening a second location in downtown Austin. The new spot, referred to as Mañana Dos, will be found at 111 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 101, will open on Sunday, August 14.

Behind the cafe is Amanda Rockman, the corporate executive chef of its parent company New Waterloo. This means pastries like money bread, cookies (chocolate chip, sweet potato snickerdoodle), chocolate croissants, cinnamon rolls, and muffins. Other food items will include vegan breakfast tacos from Lick It Up, as well as cold snacks and sides.

The location will also serve up alcoholic drinks for the first time, including natural wine, beer, ciders, and hard seltzers. Austin Beerworks is also collaborating with Mañana to create a lemon lager. Then there will be smoothies, coffee, and kombucha.

Mañana Dos is taking over the space that had previously housed a location of Austin coffee shop Epoch, which opened in 2018 and closed in 2021. The physical space will include indoor and outdoor dine-in areas. The original Mañana opened in 2016 in the South Congress Hotel.

The new Mañana hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. While it technically opens on August 14, it will host a party on Saturday, August 13.