Choco Tacos Still Exist at East Austin Restaurant Suerte

Even though frozen desserts company Klondike confirmed that it will no longer make its popular Choco Taco anymore, Austin Mexican restaurant Suerte wants to remind people that it is still making its own version of the ice cream-waffle cone-chocolate-peanut concoction. Suerte’s own Chocotaco is different from the classic dessert, instead made with a cinnamon semifreddo covered with a chocolate-masa shell, peanut caramel, and roasted peanuts. Pastry chef Derrick Flynn added the dessert to the menu back in 2020.

Texas taco officer is hired

Third-party delivery service Favor hired its chief taco officer earlier this month: Chris Flores from San Antonio. As part of his job, he will travel and eat tacos across the state for two months starting in July.

Mick Jagger-approved tacos

New YouTube series All Around Austin talked to taco truck co-owner Erika Montes of Taqueria Al Trompo Mayor about her experience serving rock star Mick Jagger back in November 2021.

Austin taco restaurant expands

Growing Austin mini-chain Taco Flats is opening two new locations this year. The first is found in far north Austin at 12221 Riata Trace Parkway, Suite 100 starting on Friday, August 5. It took over the Riata Bar and Grill space, which closed in 2021. The second will be in Lakeway at 900 Ranch Road 620 South, Suite C104, taking over the closed Castro’s Bar & BBQ, which closed in February. That one will open sometime in September. Both will offer the same taco menu, weekend brunch, and full bars.

Whataburger in the movies

Actor and director B.J. Novak’s new film Vengeance, which is set (but not shot in) Texas, features a plot point about the no-longer-family-owned chain Whataburger. He talked about the myth and love of the chain with Texas Monthly.

Tracking Austin-area events

Rainey Street restaurant and beer bar Banger’s is celebrating its tenth birthday with a big party. Expect dishes like grilled spam slides, and smoked whole hog served with green mango slaw/grilled papaya barbecue sauce; beer collaborations with local places like Fairweather Cider Co., Meanwhile Brewing, and Austin Beerworks; special kegs from the cellar; live music; and games. It takes place on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Driftwood distillery Desert Door is hosting a margarita bracket-style contest in August. The first event takes place on Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7, from 3 to 9 p.m. Attendees will taste and vote for their favorite margaritas, and there will be three subsequent rounds every Thursday through Sunday that month. The winning drink will be placed on its cocktail menu.