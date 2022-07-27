Cute Lil Houston Japanese Dessert Shop Opens in Austin

Houston dessert shop and cafe Sweet Memes opened its first Austin location this month. The new spot is found at 3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109 as of July 4 in the St. Edwards neighborhood.

The cafe is known for its souffle pancakes — Japanese pancakes that are thick and tall but still fluffy. The pancakes are paired with various sauces, condiments, and ingredients. There’s the classic with butter, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, and honey; the mango with the fruit in sauce, diced, and ice cream forms; and the creme brulee with a burnt cream-and-sugar sauce.

Other desserts include layered mille crepes cake slices, kakigori (Japanese shaved ice), decadent waffles; croissant-waffle hybrid croffles; Shibuya toasts (aka honey toasts, very thick and tall slices of toasts) topped with sweet and savory ingredients like shredded cheese, egg yolk crumbs, ice cream, and fruits; Vietnamese panna cottas; matcha tiramisu; and more.

The drinks menu is huge, too. There are coffees like the Breaking Dawn with a taro sauce; the Cloudy Affogato with espresso and mango and milk tea ice creams, cotton candy, and ladyfingers; Vietnamese coffee; and frappuccinos. Teas range from hot, cold, fruit, floral, milk, and cheese foams. Then there are juice mixtures, smoothies, bobas, and much more.

The space is decked out in florals and garden-ish decorations. There are indoor seating and pickup orders can be placed online.

Originally, Sweet Memes opened as Boba & Cream in Houston’s Asiatown in 2018. The owners changed the name, menu, and decor in 2019.