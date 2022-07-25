South Texas Chain Taco Palenque Finally Opens in Austin With Takeout/Delivery Location

South Texas chain Taco Palenque is much-loved in the state, and after opening in Round Rock in 2021, plus one in New Braunfels, the company finally opened its first location in the city. However, it’s a ghost kitchen location with only takeout and delivery services within commercial kitchen space GhostLine Kitchens in 3400 Comsouth Drive in the McKinney neighborhood. It’s open as of July 21 with shorter-for-now breakfast and lunch menus available from 8 to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively, with items like pirata tacos, burritos, and fideo. Taco Palenque owner and founder Don Pancho opened the first location in Laredo in 1987, and now there are restaurants across Texas.

Will the 31-year-old bar close?

West Campus bar Cain & Abel’s might be demolished if a new development plan is approved, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Bleyl Engineering and 24 RG LLC want to turn the Rio Grande Street address into student housing. According to Statesman, the bar’s lease isn’t up for “several years,” as more recent owner Ellis Winstanley told the publication. The bar opened in 1991, and Winstanley bought it in 2002.

Tracking Austin restaurant openings

Austin mini-chain Bao’d Up opened a new boba cafe in Riverside on July 22. Bao’d Up Bobar Riverside is found on 1920 East Riverside Drive, Suite E120. The typical bao menu will be served, as well as new drinks like the El Diablito with what it describes as “spicy bursting boba,” plus a chamoy rim and tajin; and the Dragon Juice with yogurt and a dragonfruit green tea; and new food like gluten-free beef tamales. Bao’d’s Gabreylla Reyna is leading the restaurant.

Korean-Mexican fusion chain Chi’lantro’s seventh location in South Austin on Brodie Lane is opening this week after being delayed earlier this summer. The 9911 Brodie Lane, Suite 650 restaurant will open on Wednesday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Tracking Austin events

South Austin barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis is throwing its annual heat week specials and challenge again this month. Dishes include the spicy shrimp aguachile, hot and cold gummy bears and ice cream (?!?!), and khao soi burnt ends. People who finish each daily special will win merchandise and a gift card. It runs from Wednesday, July 27 through Sunday, July 31.