Texas Winery Lost Draw Cellars Opens a New Tasting Room in Johnson City

Texas winery Lost Draw Cellars is opening a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City. The new facility is at 1686 US Highway 290, where its parent company, William Chris Wine Company, already has seven acres of vineyards. It will open on Thursday, December 8.

The new Lost Draw Cellars facility will have a 9,260 square-foot winery and tasting room designed by the ubiquitous local architect firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. It will include a public tasting room, club member tasting room, covered porch, retail store, offices, and an outdoor bar. There will also be a kitchen, which the team plans to use for small bites and charcuterie, expanding to full-service later on. The facility will focus on Lost Draw’s wines, which use 100 percent Texas-grown grapes.

As part of this initial opening, the new tasting room will be open for weekends through the end of the month/year with wine tastings and cheeses from Antonelli’s.

Lost Draw’s other tasting room, which opened in Fredericksburg in 2014, and will remain open, though likely with some tweaks to its name and format.

Lost Draw Cellars was founded in 2012 by Andrew Sides, Troy Ottmers, and Andy Timmons. In 2020, Lost Draw merged with fellow Texas winemakers William Chris Vineyards to form William Chris Wine Company, with Lost Draw becoming a brand under that umbrella. Sides is the COO of William Chris Wine Company, which he runs with William Chris Vineyards co-founder Chris Brundrett.

Update, December 6, 11:24 a.m.: This article, originally published on July 22, has been updated to include Lost Draw’s Johnson City tasting room opening date.