Texas Winery Lost Draw Cellars Is Opening a New Tasting Room in Johnson City

The new winery and tasting room will have a kitchen too

by Erin Russell
Four glasses of wine in white red, dark red, and pink, with a plate of snacks in front of them.
A tasting flight and snacks from Lost Draw Cellars.
Lost Draw Cellars/Facebook

Texas winery Lost Draw Cellars is opening a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City. The new facility will be at 1686 US Highway 290, where its parent company, William Chris Wine Company, already has seven acres of vineyards. It’s slated to open in September 2023.

The new Lost Draw Cellars facility will have a 9,260 square-foot winery and tasting room designed by ubiquitous local architect firm Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. It will include a public tasting room, club member tasting room, covered porch, retail store, offices, and an outdoor bar. There will also be a kitchen, which the team plans to use for small bites and charcuterie, expanding to full-service later on. The facility will focus on Lost Draw’s wines, which use 100 percent Texas-grown grapes.

Lost Draw’s other tasting room, which opened in Fredericksburg in 2014, and will remain open, though likely with some tweaks to its name and format.

Lost Draw Cellars was founded in 2012 by Andrew Sides, Troy Ottmers, and Andy Timmons. In 2020, Lost Draw merged with fellow Texas winemakers William Chris Vineyards to form William Chris Wine Company, with Lost Draw becoming a brand under that umbrella. Sides is the COO of William Chris Wine Company, which he runs with William Chris Vineyards co-founder Chris Brundrett.

A computer rendering of a winery tasting room.
A rendering of Lost Draw’s Johnson City space.
Rendering: Lost Draw Cellars

Lost Draw Cellars [Johnson City]

1686 US Highway 290, Johnson City, Texas 78636 Visit Website

Lost Draw Cellars

113 East Park Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624 (830) 992-3251 Visit Website

