A Bunch of Austin Restaurants and Food Trucks Are Going on Summer Breaks

As per usual, many Austin restaurants and food trucks are going or are currently on summer break (a slow time in the city). This includes East Austin truck Rogue Radish (through July, reopening sometime in August), barbecue truck Kerlin BBQ (Sunday, July 17 through Thursday, September 1), East Austin Mexican restaurant and bakery Joe’s (Monday, July 18 through Sunday, July 24), Highland taco truck Paprika (Tuesday, July 19 through Monday, July 25), and East Austin wine restaurant Birdie’s (Sunday, August 7 through Tuesday, August 23)

Tracking Austin-area events

South First Lenoir restaurant is hosting guest chefs through the end of the summer for weekly Wednesday dinners. The first already-sold-out $95 one takes place tonight, Wednesday, July 20 with the restaurant’s chef Monique Santua, with five courses of Filipino-ish dishes, plus drinks by Jessica Martinez. Future dinners will include Lenoir chef de cuisine Matt Sweeney (July 27), Lenoir general manager Lauren Allen (August 3), Justine’s chef de cuisine Kristian Allen (August 10), owner of Heritage Seafood Ben McBridge and Tilly’s executive chef Andy Knudson (August 17), and more.

Hill Country brewery Beerburg will give out free ice cream scoops for $5 donations or more to Texas reproductive rights nonprofit the Lilith Fund. There’s a max of three scoops, but people who donate $25 or more can get a free ice cream sundae. It was available starting on Sunday, July 17, and runs through Sunday, July 31.

Driftwood winery Fall Creek Vineyards is hosting a cowboy dinner with chef Curtis Harris. The meal’s theme is inspired by 1800s cattle drives, with dishes like whistle berry beans and chile verde with pork loin. Tickets are $65 for wine club members and $70 for everyone else. It takes place on Saturday, July 23 at 6 p.m.

Austin cocktail bar Tiki Tatsu-Ya is celebrating its new clothing line with local apparel company Howler Brothers through a two-day luau on Saturday, July 23 through Sunday, July 24 from noon to 6 p.m. each day. The collection includes shirts, tiki vessels, hats, a patch, and a blanket. Tickets include access to the buffet and three cocktails, a recipe card, pin, and patch, but the $185 ticket comes with a mug and the $160 ticket comes with a glass.