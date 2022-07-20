 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Owners of Austin Brunch Spot Paperboy Are Opening a New San Antonio Restaurant

Full Goods Diner will offer Mexican and American comfort food in the Pearl

by Polly Anna Rocha
A white table with various breakfast and brunch menu items atop.
A spread of dishes which will be available at Full Goods Diner.
Anne Burnett/Full Goods Diner

The owners of Austin brunch restaurant Paperboy are opening a new restaurant in San Antonio in the fall. Full Goods Diner will open in the mixed-use development the Pearl in downtown San Antonio at 200 East Grayson Street sometime in September 2022.

The restaurant will offer a mix of Mexican and American comfort foods for breakfast and lunch as a nod to the restaurant’s Texas roots. Expect dishes like enchiladas, sopes, pancakes, and carnitas tortas.

Full Goods Diner is the latest collaborative effort from restaurateur Ryan Harms and chef Patrick Jackson, who co-own Paperboy. According to a press release, Harms, who grew up in San Antonio, says he is excited to bring something “fresh, yet familiar” to the city’s growing food scene. Also behind the restaurant is Pearl’s hospitality group, Potluck Hospitality.

The new restaurant will be in the Full Goods building, in the space where Green Vegetarian Cuisine once operated before moving to the Quarry Market early last year. The diner will feature a patio area that leads into the new Pearl plaza space that’s been under construction since September 2021.

Potluck represents a significant number of Pearl’s food businesses, including Best Quality Daughter, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, Food Hall at Bottling Dept., and soon-to-come restaurants Carriqui, opening in September, and Ladino, a Mediterranean eatery that was announced back in December but has yet to launch.

Harms opened Paperboy as a truck in 2015, followed by a second truck in 2017. Both trucks have since closed, but he expanded with a physical location with Jackson in 2020.

A rendering of a restaurant with a patio and sign that reads Full Goods Diner on the bottom.
Rendering of Full Goods Diner.
Rendering: Chioco Design

Full Goods Diner

200 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, Texas 78215 Visit Website
Paperboy

1203 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 910-3010 Visit Website

