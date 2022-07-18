Popular Houston-area Chinese restaurant Bamboo House opened in Austin this month. It’s found at 7010 Easy Wind Drive, Unit 100 in the Crestview neighborhood as of July 13.

The star of Bamboo’s menu is the Peking duck, available by the half or whole: roasted crispy duck cut and served with hoisin and plum sauces, scallions, cucumbers, and duck broth soup, plus optional spring pancakes.

The restaurant also specializes in Sichuan food, such as mao xue wang (a dish with duck blood curd, tripe, chicken gizzards, and other offal), spicy beef noodle soup, spicy crispy chicken, mapo tofu, and more. There are also two-lobster meals served in several styles, such as breaded, with noodles, steamed with vermicelli, and salt and pepper.

Owner and chef Lianzhuo Chu is behind both locations of Bamboo. The original Humble restaurant opened in 2018, and it expanded with a Houston proper location in 2019, which closed in 2020.

The Austin restaurant is open for reservations and walk-in services; ducks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Eventually, takeout and delivery orders will be available via the website.

Other Peking duck destinations in Austin include Din Ho Chinese BBQ, Ho Ho Chinese BBQ, Qi, 1618 Asian Fusion, and Jade.