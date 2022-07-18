 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Chinese Restaurant Brings Its Much-Hyped Peking Duck to Austin

The hotly anticipated restaurant touting Sichuan specialties is now open in Crestview

by Nadia Chaudhury
Carved peking duck on a duck-shaped plate.
Peking duck from Bamboo House in Houston.
Mai Pham/Eater Houston

Popular Houston-area Chinese restaurant Bamboo House opened in Austin this month. It’s found at 7010 Easy Wind Drive, Unit 100 in the Crestview neighborhood as of July 13.

The star of Bamboo’s menu is the Peking duck, available by the half or whole: roasted crispy duck cut and served with hoisin and plum sauces, scallions, cucumbers, and duck broth soup, plus optional spring pancakes.

The restaurant also specializes in Sichuan food, such as mao xue wang (a dish with duck blood curd, tripe, chicken gizzards, and other offal), spicy beef noodle soup, spicy crispy chicken, mapo tofu, and more. There are also two-lobster meals served in several styles, such as breaded, with noodles, steamed with vermicelli, and salt and pepper.

Owner and chef Lianzhuo Chu is behind both locations of Bamboo. The original Humble restaurant opened in 2018, and it expanded with a Houston proper location in 2019, which closed in 2020.

The Austin restaurant is open for reservations and walk-in services; ducks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Eventually, takeout and delivery orders will be available via the website.

Other Peking duck destinations in Austin include Din Ho Chinese BBQ, Ho Ho Chinese BBQ, Qi, 1618 Asian Fusion, and Jade.

Bamboo House [Austin]

7010 Easy Wind Drive, Unit 100, Austin, Texas 78752 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Portuguese Chicken Restaurant Tio Pepe Is Now Closed

By Nadia Chaudhury

Chef Ling Qi Wu’s Fifth Restaurant Is Soon to Be Austin’s Hottest Reservation

By Erin Russell

New Book Store and Wine Bar Bringing Chill Vibes to Central East Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Clandestine Bar Here Nor There Opens New Sibling Spot

By Polly Anna Rocha

Notable New York Chinese Restaurant Red Farm Is Coming to Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Former Foreign & Domestic Chef Is Opening Vietnamese Comfort Food Truck

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world