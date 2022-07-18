Chef Ling Qi Wu’s Fifth Restaurant Is Soon to Be Austin’s Hottest Reservation

Chef Ling Qi Wu — of Chinese restaurants Lin Asian Bar and Qi, as well as two forthcoming restaurants — already has a fifth restaurant in the works: an intimate chef’s table restaurant in North Austin. Ling Kitchen will be located at 8423 Research Boulevard in Wooten.

Co-owner and Wu’s husband Jimmy Ng confirmed that Ling Kitchen would serve a chef’s menu weekly, and the restaurant will only have 10 seats. Because of its tiny size, the restaurant will be reservations-only.

Wu, the former dim sum chef of downtown Asian restaurant Wu Chow, opened Lin Asian Bar in Clarksville in 2018. Following the rapid success and the approval of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, Wu opened the more upscale Qi in the nearby West Sixth district in October 2020.

However, don’t expect Ling Kitchen to open anytime soon, as Wu is still quite busy opening two new restaurants. Her third restaurant, Ling Wu Asian Restaurant, is opening at Lantana Place in South Austin this fall, and Ling Wu at the Grove is opening in Oakmont Heights sometime next year.