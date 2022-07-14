Notable New York Chinese Restaurant Red Farm Is Opening in Austin

New York’s modern Chinese restaurant Red Farm is expanding into Austin. It’ll be found in downtown Austin at 201 West Third Street, as originally by reported by Ausnio. It will open on Wednesday, November 8.

The restaurant is known for its Peking duck; pastrami egg rolls; lobster paired with eggs; barbecue spare ribs, and pork buns. There are also so many dumplings, such as the black truffle chicken or pork and crab soup dumplings, crispy duck and crab dumplings, the crunch vegetable and peanut dumplings, and the colorful Pac Man dumplings, which are shrimp dumplings made to look like characters from the arcade game. The forthcoming space will include indoor and outdoor spaces, as indicated by permitting details.

Co-founder Joe Ng had been the chef of dim sum restaurant Chinatown Brasserie. The other co-founder Ed Schoenfeld was a notable Chinese restaurateur in New York who died in 2022.

Schoenfeld and Ng introduced the idea of the restaurant through a food hall stall in midtown Manhattan in 2010. They turned that into a physical restaurant in 2011 in the West Village, and then they expanded with a second location on the Upper West Side in 2013. They also turned the downstairs space of the West Village restaurant into dim sum bar Decoy in 2013. Then they opened a third location of Red Farm across the Atlantic in London in 2018. The restaurant is also delivering dishes through the national shipping service Goldbelly.

The West Third address was supposed to become the first Austin location of Houston-based South African restaurant Peli Peli. It was announced in 2016, but then the plans were nixed in 2019. Originally, the space had been a location of Mexican chain restaurant Cantina Laredo, which closed in 2016 after 13 years of business.

Nearby Chinese restaurants include modern Chinese restaurants Wu Chow and Qi.

Related Where to Find Great Chinese Food in Austin

Update, October 26, 2023: This article, originally published on July 14, 2022, has been updated to include Red Farm’s Austin opening date.