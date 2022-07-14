 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clandestine Bar Here Nor There Opens New Sibling Spot

In Plain Sight is found on the street level above the original bar

by Polly Anna Rocha
Austin basement speakeasy Here Nor There opened a new sibling bar in downtown Austin this July. In Plain Sight is found on the street level of the same building on 612 Brazos Street as of July 6.

The colorfully lit minimalist bar’s menu focuses on aperitivi, digestivos, and cocktails like highball and others such as the Poppy Lou Paloma (mezcal, grapefruit) and the Dublin Drop (whiskey, Guinness beer, lapsang tea). Here Nor There bartender Conor O’Reilly is leading the bar; he moved to Austin from Ireland in 2018.

The tiny bar is open on a walk-in, first-come-first-serve basis, unlike Here Nor There (which had opened as a members-only bar in 2018, but now accepts reservations made through its app). The bar seats up to eight people, with a small standing area for six.

In Plain Sight took over the former location of the Squeezery, a juice bar that closed in 2019. Both Squeezery and Here Nor There were co-founded by James Huertas, who is no longer involved in the latter.

Originally, In Plain Sight was going to function as a European-style bar with coffee and rotating dishes.

In Plain Sight is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; and 4 p.m to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Here Nor There opened in 2018.

