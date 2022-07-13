Former Foreign & Domestic Chef Opens New Vietnamese Comfort Food Truck in September

A veteran chef from Austin restaurant Foreign & Domestic, Bianca Frasier, is opening her own food truck with Vietnamese comfort food. Bisous will open at 1109 South Lamar Boulevard, taking over the former Luke’s Inside Out space in front of Gibson Street Bar in the Zilker neighborhood starting on Friday, September 30.

Frasier, whose mother is Vietnamese and whose father is from the South, wanted to create Vietnamese-Southern fusion dishes in her new venture, with a focus on cozy dishes. “I wanted to make a place with food that I cherish and that you can’t find on menus,” she says. “For Vietnamese people, they’re family recipes, they’re things that you have as a comfort meal and not as fancy food.”

That means dishes like fried corn fritters with salsa verde, green bean salad with boiled eggs, and rice bowls or bao buns with different proteins like fried catfish with fresh herbs and thit kho (pork belly braised in coconut milk with hardboiled eggs). She also plans to serve desserts like avocado ice cream and ice cream sandwiches made with croissants and orange-chocolate ganache. Check out the full menu below.

Frasier began working on Bisous as an idea at the beginning of the pandemic, and decided to make the leap after four years as a sous chef at lauded neighborhood restaurant Foreign & Domestic.

Luke’s Inside Out closed in March 2022 after 10 years in business. It was taken over by Chopped ATX, which has since closed.

Update, Tuesday, September 27, 2:12 p.m.: This article, originally published on July 13, has been updated to include Bisous’s new address and opening date.