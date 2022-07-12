Gullah Geechee and Creole Spot L.E. Meals Expands With New Dine-In Spot

Gullah Geechee and Creole takeout food spot L.E. Meals expanded with a second location this month. Chef Alexandria Hollowell opened her new location within commissary kitchen Wingman Kitchens at Springdale General at 1023 Springdale Road, Building 1, Suite 1 as of July 10. The menu remains the same, spanning dishes such as the NOLA shrimp and grits, the Gullah brunch with fried catfish, to okra stew. There are takeout services, as well as first-time dine-in services available. The Red River location, which opened in 2020, remains open for pickup orders. The new L.E. Meals hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sexual harassment training for service industry folks

Local hospitality nonprofit Good Work Austin is teaming up with nonprofit the SAFE Alliance and ordering app ChowNow to offer sexual harassment prevention training to Austin service industry owners, managers, and workers. The next sessions take place on Tuesday, July 12, and Monday, August 1. Interested parties should email info@goodworkaustin.org for more information.

Tracking Austin events

Longtime dive bar Posse East is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big party later this month. There will be food and beer specials available. It takes place on Saturday, July 24 from 2 to 7 p.m.

New beer at UT games

Anheuser-Busch is now the beer sponsor for all University of Texas sporting events, as reported by Statesman.

Coming attractions

New York fast-casual restaurant chain Pokeworks is opening its third location in Austin. It’ll be found at 3010 West Anderson Lane. There is no projected opening date yet.

Texas cocktail competition winner

New York bartender Albert Pero III won the Garrison Brothers’s bourbon cocktail competition in late June. The bartender, who has his own YouTube series Spirit for Spirits, made the BD4, a bourbon drink with vermouth, an Earl Grey tea syrup, chocolate-cherry bark-vanilla bitters, and cinnamon garnishes. A cocktail kit of the winning drink is available through the distillery’s website.