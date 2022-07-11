 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Burger Pop-Up Creates Spot-On Texas Shirt

Bad Larry Burger Club’s T-shirt reflects exactly how Texans feel about government officials during this call to conserve energy usage amid the heat wave

by Nadia Chaudhury
A person holding up two burgers, each with two patties and cheese.
Burgers from Bad Larry Burger Club.
Nicolai McCrary/Eater Austin

The state’s power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is telling Texans to conserve energy usage as Texas’ heatwave continues. The power surge may lead to rolling blackouts, which would mean no service for selected areas. In light of this, pop-up Bad Larry Burger Club created a fitting shirt as part of its food-music-movie event tonight, Monday, July 11.

The shirt features a photo of Texas Senator Ted Cruz — who had flown to Cancun during the winter storm of 2021 — and text that reads “Fuck Abbott,” referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — who had said that the power in Texas wouldn’t go out last fall. The design is similar to Bad Larry’s other recognizable shirt featuring Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

All proceeds from sales of the shirt will go towards homeless people’s support network Stop The Sweeps ATX’s fund to help Austin’s houseless population during the heat.

The shirt came about after T-shirt company Arbol Productions asked Bad Larry’s Matthew Bollick about working on a collaboration. The designs of the shirt were done by Lauren Dickens. They selected Sweeps under consultation with Austin EMS Association president Selena Xie.

It’ll be available tonight, Monday, July 11 during Bad Larry’s pop-up with local bar Jackalope at Little Brother on Rainey Street starting at 6 p.m.

The back of a person wearing a shirt with a photo of a man in a beard with the letters “FUCK ABBOTT”
The “Fuck Abbott” shirt from Bad Larry Burger Club.
Bad Larry Burger Club

Little Brother

89 Rainey Street, , TX 78701 (512) 305-3133 Visit Website

