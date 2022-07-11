 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

North Loop Favorite Restaurant Sala & Betty Is Closing

The last day for the New American diner will be July 30

by Erin Russell
A fried steak with green beans and mashed potatoes with gravy on a plate.
Chicken fried steak from Sala & Betty.
Sala & Betty/Facebook

Casual Airport Boulevard restaurant Sala & Betty will be closing at the end of the month, as its chef and owner is retiring. Its last day at 5201 Airport Boulevard will be on Saturday, July 30, however, the restaurant will be available for private events during the month of August.

Sala & Betty is known for its New American, diner-style fare, like great burgers, sandwiches, meatloaf, bread pudding, and more, including lots of vegetarian options. It also served wine and beer.

Sala and Betty opened in 2015 with Teresa Wilson at the helm as chef and owner. Wilson was previously chef/owner of French restaurant Aquarelle on Rio Grande Street, which was open for a decade before closing in 2011. She is retiring after 40 years as a chef to spend more time with her family.

The social media post announcing the closure also said “to stay tuned for what’s coming next to our spot.” However, Wilson’s brother Ray clarified that whatever the next venture is — presumably a new restaurant — would not come from the Sala & Betty family.

Sala and Betty

5201 Airport Boulevard, , TX 78751 (512) 645-0214 Visit Website

