South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Is Transforming Into Oaxacan Restaurant

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9; the new Chapulín Cantina is expected to open sometime this month. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio will not be affected by this change.

Chapulín Cantina will serve seafood, tlayudas, and moles, with dishes using house-made tortillas. To drink, there will be aguas frescas and a variety of mezcal and other agave-based spirits.

Vespaio opened on South Congress in 1998, with the more casual Enoteca following in 2005. The restaurants were bought by Vespaio executive chef Ryan Samson and Mexican restaurant Licha’s Cantina owner Daniel Brooks in 2019, so Enoteca’s transition is likely due to the experience of that ownership.

Once open, Chapulín’s hours will be Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

