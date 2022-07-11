 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South Congress Italian Spot Enoteca Vespaio Transformed Into a New Oaxacan Restaurant

Chapulín Cantina is now open

by Erin Russell Updated
A plate of shell pasta with greens and brown sauce.
Pasta from Enoteca Vespaio.
Enoteca Vespaio/Facebook

Bouldin Creek Italian restaurant Enoteca Vespaio will soon be transformed into an Oaxacan restaurant this summer. Its last day of service on 1610 South Congress Avenue was on Saturday, July 9. The new Chapulín Cantina is opening today, Thursday, July 21, at 4 p.m. Next-door sibling Italian restaurant Vespaio is not affected by this change.

Chapulín Cantina will serve seafood, tlayudas, and moles, with dishes using house-made tortillas. To drink, there will be aguas frescas and a variety of mezcal and other agave-based spirits.

Vespaio opened on South Congress in 1998, with the more casual Enoteca following in 2005. The restaurants were bought by Vespaio executive chef Ryan Samson and Mexican restaurant Licha’s Cantina owner Daniel Brooks in 2019, so Enoteca’s transition is likely due to the experience of that ownership.

Chapulín’s hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Update, July 21, 12:14 p.m.: This article, originally published on July 11, has been updated to include Chapulín’s opening details.

Foursquare

Enoteca Vespaio

1610 South Congress Avenue, , TX 78704 (512) 441-7672 Visit Website

Chapulín Cantina

1610 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

