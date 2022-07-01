Dallas Real Estate Company Wants to Open Lots of Music Venues on Sixth Street

Dallas-based commercial real estate company Stream Realty Partners LP has pretty ambitious plans to change downtown Austin, as reported by Austin Monitor. It wants to open a lot of music venues along Sixth Street, according to its plans presented in late June to the Austin Music Commission. This would include transforming the sprawling former original Easy Tiger location (which closed officially in September 2020 because the company wasn’t able to work out a lease with its landlord during the pandemic) into not one but three separate restaurant and concert venue spaces, as well as a concert space in the Dirty Dog address (which also closed due to pandemic difficulties in August 2020), and new subterranean music space somewhere on 500 Sixth Street.

Pinthouse Pizza temporarily closes on Burnet for renovations

Austin pizza-and-brewery mini-chain Pinthouse Pizza is temporarily closing its Burnet Road location next week for renovations. The shutter will begin on Monday, July 4, and it’ll reopen sometime in early August. During that time, Burnet Road staffers will be relocated to Pinthouse’s other locations.

Franklin Barbecue’s annual summer vacation is near

Essential restaurant Franklin Barbecue is going to take its regular summer break soon. The business will be closed from Monday, July 25 through Thursday, August 4, with plans to reopen for service on Friday, August 5.

Tracking Austin events

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s is hosting a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood on Monday, July 11. During that day, it’ll serve only its fish and chips starting at 11 a.m., and all proceeds will go to the reproductive health-centric organization.