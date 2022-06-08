East Side Wine Bar Adds New Tasting Menu From Barley Swine Alum

East 7th Street wine bar Apt 115 has a new chef, Charles Zhuo. Zhuo is an alum of lauded Barley Swine and the Tatsu-ya group, and has implemented a new tasting menu of higher-end dishes like pork belly stew and cauliflower fondue (dishes are also available a la carte).

Black Rock Coffee Bar adds Hutto location

Black Rock Coffee Bar is bringing its fancy coffee drinks to a third location in the Austin area, this time in Hutto. The new cafe is open at 5013 Gattis School Road as of Friday, June 3, and is celebrating with coffee specials all week.

Black Rock was founded in Portland in 2008 and has since opened over 100 stores across seven states. The first Austin location opened in 2020 in the Lantana Place complex in South Austin.

Austin Beerworks creates brew for Black Art WKND

Local brewery Austin Beerworks is dropping a new limited-edition beer to celebrate Black Art WKND, an event June 10-12 celebrating Black culture in art and music. The beer, WKND Gold brew, is a lager brewed with heirloom Carolina Gold rice, and has a label designed by local artist Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone. The brew will debut at the event at Distribution Hall in East Austin on Friday, June 10.