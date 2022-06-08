 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Provision Dining House, a Pandemic Casualty, Reopens in the Triangle

Diners can expect classic items like lollipop wings and new dishes like truffled mac and cheese

by Erin Russell
Stacked pork sandwich with fries on a stone plate
Braised pork sandwich at Provision
Provision/Official

New American restaurant Provision Dining House, once located at the Quarry in North Austin, has reopened in the Triangle. It took over the former Maudie’s at 4600 West Guadalupe Street.

Provision will serve lunch, dinner, and brunch. Its menu is a combination of classic items like lollipop wings and short rib ragout and new dishes like truffled mac and cheese and prime rib. The restaurant’s strong bar program (led by General Manager and Beverage Director Ben Smith) is also making a comeback with both low-ABV and nonalcoholic options, like an espresso martini made with housemade non-alcoholic whiskey, espresso, cream and vanilla.

The decor has also been reimagined, with colorful tiles and terracotta fixtures inside the restaurant and a covered outdoor porch.

Provision opened in October 2019 in the Quarry, taking over the former Red’s Porch. It closed in June 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. Tex-Mex restaurant Maudie’s closed its Triangle location in August 2020, while its six other locations around Austin remained open.

Provision will be open Provision is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., though the bar is open until 11 p.m.

Provision Dining House [Triangle]

4600 W. Guadalupe Street, Suite B5, Austin, TX 78751 512-215-8781

