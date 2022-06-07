Austin’s Oldest Grocery Store Has Reopened

Austin’s oldest grocery store, Avenue B Grocery and Market, has reopened following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hyde Park gem’s first day of serving was Friday, June 3, and it’s located at 4403 Avenue B — the same place it’s been since it opened in 1909.

Avenue B Grocery serves a menu of deli sandwiches like roast beef, turkey, egg salad, and pimento cheese with various trimmings. There’s also salads and soup when the weather gets colder, and the grocery also sells chips, snacks, sodas, and beer. There’s picnic seating outside to enjoy the sandwiches.

Owner Ross Mason is the 10th owner of the shop, and has worked there since 1984, when he sought out employment at the store as a recent University of Texas grad who missed the friendly grocery stores of small-town Texas where he grew up. As the shop is a one-man operation, he accepts call-in orders except during the busy noon rush.

The grocery is theoretically open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but hours may vary.