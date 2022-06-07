 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Austin’s Oldest Grocery Store Has Reopened

Following a COVID-induced closure, the 113-year-old Avenue B Grocery and Market is back with sandwiches and snacks

by Erin Russell
A white old-timey store front with antique soda signs, a banner that says Homemade Sandwiches, and picnic tables to the side and trees in the background
Avenue B Grocery and Market in Hyde Park
Erin Russell/EATX

Austin’s oldest grocery store, Avenue B Grocery and Market, has reopened following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hyde Park gem’s first day of serving was Friday, June 3, and it’s located at 4403 Avenue B — the same place it’s been since it opened in 1909.

Avenue B Grocery serves a menu of deli sandwiches like roast beef, turkey, egg salad, and pimento cheese with various trimmings. There’s also salads and soup when the weather gets colder, and the grocery also sells chips, snacks, sodas, and beer. There’s picnic seating outside to enjoy the sandwiches.

Owner Ross Mason is the 10th owner of the shop, and has worked there since 1984, when he sought out employment at the store as a recent University of Texas grad who missed the friendly grocery stores of small-town Texas where he grew up. As the shop is a one-man operation, he accepts call-in orders except during the busy noon rush.

The grocery is theoretically open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but hours may vary.

Avenue B Grocery & Market

4403 Avenue B, , TX 78751 (512) 453-3921 Visit Website

