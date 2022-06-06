 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Austin Starbucks Is the First in Texas to Unionize

Plus, two exciting dinners around town

by Erin Russell
An Austin Starbucks at 45th and Lamar has become the first in Texas to unionize. The store voted to join the Starbucks Workers United union on Friday, June 3. This is part of larger efforts across the country of Starbucks shops unionizing in hopes of bargaining for better wages and benefits. Two stores in Buffalo, New York, were the first to unionize in December 2021.

A second Austin Starbucks at West 24th Street and Nueces Street also filed to join the union in March.

Italian pop-up Le Cowboy coming downtown

Beloved former restaurant Le Cowboy from lauded chef Grae Nonas is popping up in Republic Square on Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10 as part of the Midnight in the Garden dinner series. The dinner includes eight courses plus wine pairings, and tickets are available online.

This is the first downtown event for Midnight in the Garden, a pandemic-born backyard dinner series curated by Aviary Wine & Kitchen beverage director Alex Wheatley Bell. Le Cowboy ended its year-long residency in Cherrywood in January 2021 but has been popping up around town ever since.

Eden East hosts farm dinner for rising chefs

The June dinner Bastrop farm Eden East will highlight up-and-coming chefs in the Austin community. The five-course dinner, dubbed La Tomatina, will take place Sunday, June 12, at the farm on 1910 Main Street. Tickets are available online.

