Austin Fermented Foods Company Opens a New Bakery With Bagel Sandwiches and Focaccia

After many years of selling kombucha and other fermented goods at Austin-area farmers markets, food company Casper Fermentables opened a new deli and bakery in Sunset Valley. The storefront is open as of June 21 at 4715 South Lamar Boulevard in Sunset Valley.

Casper’s new store features an expanded menu with deli fare. The offerings include bagel sandwiches (including bagels with egg and cheese, lox, pizza toppings, and homemade cream cheese), focaccia avocado toast, eggplant parm sandwich, egg salad sandwich, and more. There’s also cinnamon rugelach, toast with homemade jam, and sourdough breads and bagels available to go.

To drink, there are several kinds of kombucha on tap, including Casper’s popular yaupon kombucha and caffeine-free turmeric kombucha. Casper also serves coffee from neighboring cafe Stouthaus Coffee.

Ben Hollander started Casper in 2016, inspired by his mother, a chef from Seoul who was always making kombucha and kimchi at home. Pastry chef Phoebe Raileanu joined the team in 2020, after the two want Casper’s new store to reflect their Jewish heritage. Casper will continue to participate in the SFC farmers market downtown and the Pearl farmer’s market in San Antonio.

The new restaurant took over the space formerly belonging to brunch spot the Funkadelic, which closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Currently, Casper is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.