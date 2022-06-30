 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dough Boys Co-Founder Is Opening a New Pizza Truck

Side Eye will be parked at Meanwhile Brewing with pies starting in July

by Polly Anna Rocha
A pizza pie topped with pepperoni slices, sliced round onions, sliced green olives, and globs of white cheese and red sauce.
The Supreme pizza from Side Eye.
Kayla Burton

It’s been two months since chefs Tony Curet and Max Tilka permanently closed their essential pizza truck Dough Boys, which served specialty Neapolitan pizzas from its former parking spot at Meanwhile Brewing. Now, Curet, flying solo, is firing up to open a new pizza truck, Side Eye Pie, at the same southeast Austin brewery at 3901 Promontory Point Drive starting on Friday, July 8.

Like its predecessor, Side Eye will offer pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven. Pies include the Hippie, which features Italian sausage, kale, cipollini onions, fontina, white sauce, and spicy Calabrian peppers. There’s also a vegan cheese option, bready appetizers, and smaller pizza servings for kids, plus there are dipping sauces such as hot honey and whipped ricotta.

According to a press release, the truck will source ingredients from a number of local and nearby producers, including mushrooms from Hi-Fi Mycology Farm, flour from Barton Springs Mill, and various items from Iron Ox Farms.

Side Eye’s hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Curet and Tilka opened Dough Boys in August 2020 in the Arbor Food Truck Park in Central East Austin. They moved into Meanwhile in July 2021. They decided to close the truck in May 2022 because it was just time.

Meanwhile Brewing

3901 Promontory Point Drive, , TX 78744 (512) 308-3659 Visit Website

Side Eye Pie

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin, Texas 78744

