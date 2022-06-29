Members-Only Hotel Soho House Opens Exclusive Restaurant on South Congress

Fancy members-only hotel Soho House Austin opened a version of its Italian restaurant chain Cecconi’s in the city this month. Club Cecconi’s is only available to hotel members and their guests, found on the third floor of the building. The northern Italian food meny includes pasta dishes like spaghetti with Maine lobster and cavatelli with lamb ragu; ricotta and meatballs; chicken parmigiana; pizza topped with black truffles, potatoes, and goat cheese; and more. Some of the dishes are also available elsewhere in the hotel as well as in the pool area. Soho Austin opened in 2021 without any public-facing restaurants. Hotel Cipriani general manager Enzo Cecconi opened the original restaurant in 1978 in London, and then the Soho House company bought it in 2004, now with locations across the world.

True love is getting engaged in a barbecue pit room

Indianapolis couple Matt McKinney and Kelly Dickey got engaged in a manner befitting true barbecue fans: within Franklin Barbecue’s pit room. They had been planning a trip to Austin in April, as they told Texas Monthly, and McKinney worked out his proposal plan with restaurant operations manager Claudia Hollern.

Round Rock restaurant reopens after tornado damage

Sports bar chain Twin Peaks’s Round Rock location has reopened as of June 27 after sustaining extensive damage during the tornado in mid-March. The restaurant underwent renovations during that time while its team worked at Austin and San Marcos locations.

Watch some of Austin’s best tortilla makers in action

Tortilla company Masienda featured the tortilla makers of Austin restaurant Suerte on its YouTube channel. The short showcases how sisters Hellen and Dayanara Villafranca grind corn and press the nixtamalized product into tortillas.

Chicken salad chain wants to open in Austin

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick is aiming to open eight restaurants in Austin, as reported by Austin Business Journal. These franchise locations will be run by Waco franchisees Austin Young and Sar Ingram. There are no set addresses yet.