Downtown Restaurant Hoffbrau Steakhouse Temporarily Closes for the Summer Because It’s Too Hot

Longtime downtown Austin restaurant Hoffbrau Steakhouse had to close temporarily for the summer because of the ongoing heatwave in the city. The restaurant’s Facebook page commented: “Even with AC, heat is too extreme in summer months. Esp for our crew of ‘senior’ employees!” It is closed from June through August, with plans to reopen in September.

Attempting to preserve gone Austin restaurant

Austin development company JCI Residential wants to build an apartment building behind now-closed classic Austin restaurant Threadgill’s on North Lamar, as reported by Austin 360. Kurt Goll, the company’s president, told the publication that they intend to “restore the existing front building” of the restaurant.

South First restaurant expansion/opening

Paleo-friendly Austin restaurant Picnik opened its third area location/second restaurant in the Willa development at 1600 South First Street, Suite 110 as of June 21. The space includes a full bar and lounge area, plus a patio. Its initial hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Daytime and weekend brunch hours will begin on Tuesday, July 5. Also opening in the Willa will be wine restaurant and shop Underdog, set to open sometime in the fall.

Tracking Austin-area events

Hye whiskey distillery Garrison Brothers is hosting a cocktail-making contest this week, featuring bartenders from across the state, but, alas, no one from Austin is being featured. The Bourbon Brawl takes place on Thursday, June 30 at the Fair Market from 6 to 10 p.m.; tickets are $30.

At-home omakase company Tare is teaming up with new school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis for a special meal this week. Chefs Michael ​​Carranza and Evan LeRoy will cook up 11 courses with grilled and smoked meats such as beef tongue nigiri, pork brisket spring rolls, and ice cream made with barbecue droppings. It takes place at the Texas Sake Company with two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $250.