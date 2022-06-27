 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Downtown Restaurant Hoffbrau Steakhouse Temporarily Closes for the Summer Because It’s Too Hot

Austin paleo-friendly restaurant expands with a new location on South First, and more news

by Nadia Chaudhury
A restaurant at night with a sign that reads Hoffbrau Steaks.
Hoffbrau Steakhouse.
Hoffbrau Steaks/Facebook

Longtime downtown Austin restaurant Hoffbrau Steakhouse had to close temporarily for the summer because of the ongoing heatwave in the city. The restaurant’s Facebook page commented: “Even with AC, heat is too extreme in summer months. Esp for our crew of ‘senior’ employees!” It is closed from June through August, with plans to reopen in September.

Attempting to preserve gone Austin restaurant

Austin development company JCI Residential wants to build an apartment building behind now-closed classic Austin restaurant Threadgill’s on North Lamar, as reported by Austin 360. Kurt Goll, the company’s president, told the publication that they intend to “restore the existing front building” of the restaurant.

South First restaurant expansion/opening

Paleo-friendly Austin restaurant Picnik opened its third area location/second restaurant in the Willa development at 1600 South First Street, Suite 110 as of June 21. The space includes a full bar and lounge area, plus a patio. Its initial hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Daytime and weekend brunch hours will begin on Tuesday, July 5. Also opening in the Willa will be wine restaurant and shop Underdog, set to open sometime in the fall.

Tracking Austin-area events

Hye whiskey distillery Garrison Brothers is hosting a cocktail-making contest this week, featuring bartenders from across the state, but, alas, no one from Austin is being featured. The Bourbon Brawl takes place on Thursday, June 30 at the Fair Market from 6 to 10 p.m.; tickets are $30.

At-home omakase company Tare is teaming up with new school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis for a special meal this week. Chefs Michael ​​Carranza and Evan LeRoy will cook up 11 courses with grilled and smoked meats such as beef tongue nigiri, pork brisket spring rolls, and ice cream made with barbecue droppings. It takes place at the Texas Sake Company with two seatings, one at 6 p.m. and the other at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $250.

Foursquare

Threadgill's [CLOSED]

6416 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78752 (512) 451-5440 Visit Website
Foursquare

LeRoy & Lewis

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704 (512) 945-9882 Visit Website
Foursquare

Picnik

4801 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (737) 226-0644 Visit Website
Foursquare

Hoffbrau Steak

613 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701 (512) 472-0822 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Houston Sandwich Shop Finally Opens That Austin Restaurant

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Mueller Hotel Opens With Casual All-Day Cafe

By Erin Russell

Masterminds Behind Birdie’s, Kitty Cohen’s, and White Horse Are Opening a New Bar

By Nadia Chaudhury

Upscale Austin Hospitality Group Reopens Longtime Restaurant Ski Shores Cafe

By Erin Russell

Rosedale Bake Shop Fluff Meringues & More Is Closing

By Erin Russell

Chicago-Style Pizzeria Bringing Pan Pizzas to Lake Travis

By Erin Russell

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world