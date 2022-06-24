 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Mueller Hotel Opens With Casual All-Day Cafe

The Origin Hotel Austin and its restaurant Blue Lacy opens today

by Erin Russell
Full pecan pie with whipped cream seen from above on a blue table.
Texas pecan pie from Blue Lacy.
Jane Yun

A new boutique hotel, the Origin Hotel Austin, opens in the Mueller area today, bringing a casual all-day diner, Blue Lacy, to the area. The Origin is open as of today, June 24, and Blue Lacy will open on Monday, June 27, both at 1825 McBee Street.

Blue Lacy serves all-day fare, from huevos rancheros and pancakes to salads and bowls to fried chicken plates and chicken and waffles kebabs. There are also desserts like pecan pie and shakes. The restaurant also serves coffee and cocktails, like a Harry Styles-named frozen drink, Watermelon Sugar High, made with tequila, watermelon puree, and frosé. The restaurant has a diner-style interior with courtyard seating.

Blue Lacy is named after a working dog breed that originated in Texas and is dog-friendly. It even has a menu for dogs like Bowser Beer and doggie ice cream.

Also opening in the Origin are a location of San Francisco restaurant Marufuku Ramen and and a walk-up offshoot of Tinys Milk & Cookies, both set to debut sometime later this year.

Blue Lacy is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Origin Hotel Austin

1825 McBee Street, Austin, Texas 78723 Visit Website

Blue Lacy

1825 McBee Street, Austin, 78723 737-610-6880 Visit Website

